How to watch "The Big Bang Theory" finale, "Young Sheldon" and "A Big Bang Farewell"

It will be a big night on CBS this Thursday. "The Big Bang Theory" is coming to a close with two back-to-back episodes, followed by the second season finale of "Young Sheldon."

A special, "Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell," will then air at 9:30 p.m. ET. It stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, taking viewers behind the scenes of the comedy series that debuted in 2007 and is the longest-running multi-camera comedy series in TV history.

"The Big Bang Theory" has received 52 Emmy Award nominations and 10 wins, and seven Golden Globe nominations. "Young Sheldon" is a spin-off prequel to the show, giving audiences a chance to know Sheldon Cooper as a child.

