Thousands of cars inched across the massive parking lot outside AT&T Stadium on Nov. 20, where the Dallas Cowboys are set to play the Eagles Thursday afternoon.

But it had nothing to do with football.

Instead of tailgating, volunteers filled up families' trunks with turkeys, potatoes, cabbage, carrots and more.

"The demand is bigger than I expected," said Julie Butner, the president and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. a not-for-profit organization serving 13 counties in North Texas.

They expected 4,000 families to come out to their annual mega market, but had to bring in more food when more than 5,400 families showed up, she said.

And the first car of the day had been lined up since 10:00 p.m. the night before.

"That tells us they need food," Butner said, "Who does that unless they're hungry?"

From Florida to California, food banks are seeing an influx of families.

In Virginia, an estimated 3,000 families showed up at food banks.

"We've given away more food than we ever have in the past," Virginia State Senator Mike Jones said.

The surge can be attributed to a Thanksgiving meal costing 6% more this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and to the more than 5 million Americans who lost food assistance since the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" became law in July.

"It's either groceries, or you know, we get a pair of shoes," said Lauren Sevier, a Texas mom of four boys, who's hoping to make her Thanksgiving food stretch beyond the holiday.

She called the Tarrant Area Food Bank's event the "biggest blessing."

If you're struggling to put food on the table during this holiday season, dial 211 and you'll get connected with local resources on free meals, food banks and more. Also go to feedingamerica.org for more resources.