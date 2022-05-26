Watch CBS News
Meghan Markle visits Uvalde, Texas to pay respect to shooting victims

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, on Thursday made an unannounced visit to the Texas town of Uvalde to pay her respects to the victims of a shooting at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex — wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a blue baseball cap — reached down with her head bowed and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the courthouse in Uvalde.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

She also walked around the memorial, looking at the white crosses bearing the names of the victims of Tuesday's carnage.

Harry and Meghan quit royal life and moved to North America two years ago. They now live in California with their two children.

Officials in Texas said the suspect, an 18-year-old local resident, legally purchased two AR-15 style weapons the week before the attack.

A fourth-grade student who survived the mass shooting told CBS affiliate KENS-TV the gunman told the children: "It's time to die." 

