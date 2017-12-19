Texas restaurant owner apologizes for Trump Jr.’s Instagram post

The owner of a Texas restaurant apologized after Trump Jr. shared three photos of himself posing and cringing with a cookie cake frosted in the "Hope" style of former President Obama's campaign posters. In one of the shots, the president's eldest son posed with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Trump Jr. tagged the location of owner Stephan Courseau's Dallas restaurant "Le Bilboquet" in the post, which went viral after he posted it on Sunday.

"With friends like these... some good friends decided that while my birthday is not for 2 weeks that they would get me an early 40th birthday cake. And what birthday is complete without an Obama cake? I figured it was so good that I would have to share it with Ted," Trump Jr. captioned the Instagram post.

Courseau made a follow-up post Monday on Instagram apologizing for Trump Jr.'s photos and clarifying what he called "unfortunate circumstances."

The post has since been taken down, but originally said: