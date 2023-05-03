Texas shooting suspect's wife arrested for allegedly helping him evade capture, sheriff says

A woman identified as the wife of the Texas man suspected of killing five people –including a 9-year–boy– was arrested just after midnight on Wednesday for allegedly helping him evade capture, authorities said.

Divimara Lamar Nava, 52, was charged with "hindering the apprehension of a known felon," a felony, said the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a statement on social media. She is being held on a $250,000 bond, jail records show.

Divimara Lamar Nava arrested alongside Texas shooting suspect. via Montgomery County Jail

Although Nava has been identified as the wife of the suspect, Francisco Oropesa, jail records list her as "not married."

Oropesa, 38, was arrested Tuesday at about 7 p.m. local time at a home in the area of Cut and Shoot, Texas, following a tip from the public after a four-day manhunt. A search warrant was executed at the home where Oropesa was arrested and multiple pieces of evidence were recovered, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

The Associated Press reported that authorities believe Nava helped hide her husband in the home where he was arrested Tuesday.

Oropesa was transported and booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged in the shooting deaths of five people, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the San Jacinto County Jail, jail records show. He will be held on a $5 million bond, the sheriff said.