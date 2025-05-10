Texas dog rescue provides safe haven for pregnant pups

A maternity suite in Texas doesn't treat the patients you'd expect.

Three Little Pitties, a Houston-area dog rescue, is a safe haven for pregnant stray dogs to give birth. The organization is saving hundreds of animal lives, and creating a safe, welcoming environment for dog moms and their newborn pups. One of those success stories is Matilda, who recently delivered a healthy litter.

"Matilda would have had a completely different future if she were not here in these nurseries," said Alayna Matranga Goodson, the organization's founder and executive director. "She may have given birth at an overcrowded shelter, and her puppies may not have made it because of all of the germs that come along with that."

Houston has one of the worst stray animal problems in the country. Dogs on the streets face predators, parasites and malnutrition. In the animal shelter system, euthanasia levels are higher than she's ever seen them, Goodson said.

Dogs at Three Little Pitties in Texas. CBS Saturday Morning

"Having a safe place where you can take care of your young and not have to worry, I mean, that's priceless. So I'm glad that we can offer that," Goodson said.

The mother dogs are also spayed after they give birth. This helps control the pet population and prevents unwanted pregnancies. Matilda underwent the minor procedure after she welcomed her litter.

"There are too many puppies and not enough homes," Goodson said. "It's beautiful to see, but we're excited for it to be her last litter and she will never have to do this again."

Once the pups have been safely born and their mothers spayed, Three Little Pitties helps them find their forever homes. Goodson said that since opening six months ago, the organization has adopted out 150 dogs.

Goodson became choked up while talking about the organization's impact.

"It is emotional because I still have to see suffering on the streets because I live here," Goodson said. "I still have to pass by situations that I cannot help, but at least I'm able to be a part of helping three families at a time."