How to help Texas church shooting victims

A small town in South Texas is reeling after the worst mass shooting in the state's history.

At least 26 people were killed and 20 others wounded when a gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Wilson County's district attorney, Audrey Gossett, said Monday that the small town of about 400 people has received an "tremendous outpouring" of support across the country.

Here are ways you can help victims of the shooting:

Financial donations

Officials are setting up two bank accounts through the Commerce Bank in Stockdale that will accept donations on behalf of the victims' families, Gossett said.

Visit the homepages of Commere Bank and First Baptist Church to donate.

Sutherland Springs is an unincorporated community about 8 miles from Stockdale.

"If you want to help, it's through prayers and it's through financial donations," he said. "We are very grateful for this country and the tremendous outpouring of support these families are starting to receive."

Holcombe family

A family friend setup a GoFundMe account which is accepting donations on behalf of the Halcombes. There is a $750,000 goal.

Ward family

A GoFundMe account was setup to help the family in the wake of the deadly shooting. There is a goal of $20,000.

Blood donations

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is urging anyone with O-positive or O-negative blood type to make a donation.

For more information, visit their website here.