Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Tesla sales decline 1.1% in 2024, the company's first annual sales drop in a decade

/ AP

Tesla sales for the 2024 short of 2023 numbers, as a 2.3% increase in global sales in the fourth quarter was not enough to overcome a sluggish first half of the year.

It was the first year-over-year sales drop for the Austin, Texas, company since at least 2015, and it came despite offers of discounts such as 0% financing, free charging and low-priced leases.

Tesla delivered 495,570 vehicles from October through December, boosting deliveries to 1.79 million for the full year. But that was 1.1% below 2023 sales of 1.81 million as overall demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. and elsewhere slowed.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.