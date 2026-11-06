Musk says Tesla will end Cybertruck production in 2027

Tesla's Cybertruck is at the end of the road.

Elon Musk announced on X Friday that the electric car maker would wind down production of its stainless-steel pickup truck at its Texas factory by mid-2027. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said the move is to "make room for increased Cybercab production," referring to Tesla's self-driving taxi.

Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, capturing attention for its boxy design and futuristic look. Tesla touted the car as a rolling fortress that could tow 14,000 pounds and withstand hits from sledgehammers and even firearms. But the vehicle has been beset by quality problems and has faced numerous recalls.

A Tesla Cybertruck Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

It's unclear if production of the Cybertruck will continue at other factories, although it appears unlikely. According to Forbes, Tesla's gigafactory in Texas is the only one that currently manufactures the pickup.

This is a developing story and will be updated