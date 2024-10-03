Tesla recalls its Cybertruck for the fifth time in less than a year

Tesla recalls cybertrucks Tesla recalls cybertrucks 00:36

Tesla is recalling 27,185 Cybertruck vehicles because of visibility problems with their rearview camera. It is the fifth recall for the stainless steel electric pickup truck since it first hit the road at the end of 2023.

The reason for the recall is a software issue involving the affected trucks' rearview display screen, which may remain blank for up to eight seconds after a driver shifts into reverse, Tesla disclosed in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The U.S. requires rearview screens to activate within two seconds of shifting into reverse.

"A delayed rearview image reduces the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the company stated in the notice.

The recall includes certain 2024 Cybertrucks manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023, and Sept. 14, 2024. Specifically, the recalled vehicles "are or were operating with a specific software logic for low voltage hardware," Tesla said in the filing.

The futuristic-looking Cybertruck has had a bumpy road since debuting in December 2023, with the SUV facing multiple recalls this year, along with owner complaints of rusting. The pickups range in cost from $57,390 to $96,390.

Tesla has recalled more than 27,000 of its 2024 Cybertrucks manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023, and Sept. 14, 2024. Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA; Sipa via AP Images

Tesla in February recalled nearly 2.2 million Cybertrucks over an issue with the letter font on the vehicle's antilock brake system warning light, which was too small to read. That was followed in April by a smaller recall of roughly 4,000 Cybertrucks due to a faulty accelerator pedal. Two additional recalls in June involved faulty windshield wipers and loose trim pieces.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As a fix for the latest recall, Tesla has released a free software update that owners can download. Notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 25, 2024.

Cybertruck owners with questions about the latest recall may contact Tesla customer service at (877) 798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-016.

Owners can also contact NHTSA at (888) 327-4236 (toll-free at (800) 424-9153)) or go to www.nhtsa.gov for further information. NHTSA's number for the recall is 24V-718.

