Watch CBS News
Politics

Republican Party of New Mexico says headquarters was targeted in "deliberate act of arson"

By
Kaia Hubbard
Politics Reporter
Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.
Read Full Bio
Kaia Hubbard

/ CBS News

The Republican Party of New Mexico said its Albuquerque headquarters was targeted Sunday in what it called a "deliberate act of arson."

The entryway to the party's headquarters was destroyed early Sunday morning, the party said in a statement. The party alleged that the words "ICE=KKK" had also been spraypainted, calling it a "horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance."

screenshot-2025-03-30-at-2-28-12-pm.png
Albuquerque, NM GOP headquarters possible arson. CBS News

Amy Barela, the chairwoman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said in a statement that no one was harmed in the incident. Barela said her team is working closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as local law enforcement and federal investigators.  

"We will not allow New Mexico's broken criminal justice system to dilute the seriousness of this attack," Barela said. "The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced. We will emerge from this stronger, more united, and more determined to fight for the people of New Mexico and the future of our country."

The investigation will be led by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Albuquerque police said. 

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.