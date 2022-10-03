Terry Bradshaw says he battled two forms of cancer over the past year

Legendary NFL quarterback and longtime football analyst Terry Bradshaw revealed he battled bladder and skin cancer over the last year. While he kept the diagnoses private, Bradshaw shared that he's now "cancer free" during the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November, but he was free of the cancer after receiving surgery and treatment. Then in March, after getting an MRI for a "bad neck," he said doctors found a tumor and diagnosed him with Merkel cell carcinoma – a rare, aggressive form of skin cancer. Still, Bradshaw, known for his zest and positivity, assured viewers he's doing much better now.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great, and over time I'm going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern," Bradshaw said.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Co-host Michael Strahan praised the news and called Bradshaw the "ultimate teammate."

"We're just so happy that you're here," Strahan said. "We're happy that you're cancer free, and I think you're going to give a lot of hope to a lot of people out there who are going through something very similar."

Bradshaw was part of the Steelers dynasty in the 1970s and won four Super Bowls with them, as well as two Super Bowl MVP honors. Following his pro career, he joined CBS as a game announcer and then went on to be part of Fox's NFL coverage since 1994.