Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and deputy sheriff killed in helicopter crash

Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County deputy sheriff were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said. Their names were not immediately released and he didn't take questions at a news conference. He said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation.

The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.

Officials confirm that a Tennessee Highway Patrolman and a Marion County deputy were killed in the helicopter crash, but are not identifying them. "Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/85k5uG96N4 — News 12 Now (@wdefnews12) August 24, 2022

Motorist Dan Hostetler told WVLT-TV he saw a black helicopter flying in circles before he narrowly missed getting hit by the electrical cables.

"It kind of dipped a little bit and waggled a little bit then there was a bright flash of light and puff of smoke and it hit one of the power lines that went across the highway, and sure enough the power lines started gliding down toward me and all I could think was it's going to land on top of me," Hostetler said. "I slammed on the brakes and stopped about two car lengths from the line."

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Bell 206B helicopter. The agency is investigating the crash.