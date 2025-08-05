Tennessee murder suspect Austin Drummond, accused of killing 4 family members, is captured after manhunt

A man suspected of killing four family members in Tennessee has been captured, authorities said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Austin Drummond on Tuesday morning.

The bureau posted a photo of Drummond to social media after he was taken into custody.

Drummond, 28, has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and lesser charges in the killings of the four relatives.

Authorities identified the victims as Cortney Rose, 38; Adrianna Williams, 20; Braydon Williams, 15; and James Wilson, 21.

The investigation into the killings started after an infant in a car seat was abandoned in a front yard last week. When authorities identified the child, they said on social media they wanted to speak with Rose, Adrianna Williams and Wilson. Then the four victims' bodies were discovered.

