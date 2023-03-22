Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly injured in beating in South Florida LA Fitness

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after he was beaten while in a South Florida LA Fitness steam room Tuesday, according to video posted on social media, CBS Miami reports.

Rapper 6ix9ine, or Tekashi 69, performs during the Philipp Plein fashion show as part of the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan in September 2018. Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez and who sports rainbow colored hair, suffered facial cuts, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ.

CBS Miami wasn't able to reach Lazzaro Tuesday night and says it wasn't clear where in South Florida the attack occurred.

Video posted on several social media sites showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym bathroom as at least two men kicked him and grabbed him by the hair.

6ix9ine was a social media phenomenon with millions of followers on Instagram before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop.

He had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda.

Lazzaro told TMZ that 6ix9ine, who didn't have personal security with him, tried to fight back during the attack but was overpowered and outnumbered.

The rapper was released early from federal prison after he cooperated with law enforcement officials during an effort to prosecute fellow gang members, CBS Miami says.