3 teens hailed as heroes after rescuing man who fell on train tracks: "We didn't think twice"

Teens jump into action to save man who fell on railroad tracks

Three teenage boys at a high school in a small Iowa city are being recognized for their extraordinary efforts.

Ottumwa, Iowa, has a population of just over 25,000 people and is well known as the birthplace of actor Tom Arnold. It's also seen its share of presidential visits over the years from Benjamin Harrison in the 19th century to Barack Obama in the 21st.

The city now has three heroes in Clinton Ring, Paul Clanry and Daveson Hartman — seniors at Gateway High School who didn't hesitate to help someone in need.

The three friends were in their classroom in October last year when Clanry saw a man struggling to get up after he fell on the train tracks that run directly behind the school.

"I felt like he needed help," Clanry said. "So I just told these guys to come help me out real quick."

The BNSF Railroad is an active railroad that cuts through the town.

"We went to check it out. We didn't think twice. We just went out … helped him out," Ring said.

The three boys ran out of the school and down to the train tracks to help the man who was in trouble.

"The next thing I know is they came running out of that room, past my room. 'Hey, Mr. E, there's a guy in the railroad tracks, we're going to go save him,'" said Matt Erlandson, a science teacher.

Erlandson followed the teens outside to see if he could also help.

"By the time I was out there, they were kind of getting to him and helping him up off his feet and just then they started walking him to the bus stop," Erlandson said. "It was just, you know, a selfless act. They didn't wait and ask for permission, they just said, 'we're doing this.'"

Gateway High School is an alternative high school.

"A lot of them are attendance issues at the high school or deficient in grades," said school principal Aaron Ruff. "Some have some behavior issues and some choose to come here just to be in a smaller setting. We really pride ourselves on not defining kids at their worst moment, but at their best."

The students and staff hope this moment helps remove the stigma associated with these schools.

"Proves that we're better," Hartman said.

When asked what people should take away from three teenagers helping a complete stranger, Clanry said, "Be righteous for the people around you."

"Don't judge a book by its cover," Ring added.

The teens never saw the man they saved that day again after he thanked them for their help, but their shared heroism has now brought the three friends even closer.

"I think they're great people," Hartman said of Clanry and Ring. "They help me a lot. They help others, too, and I'm thankful for that, for being their friend."