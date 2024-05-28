Teen rescued after 400-foot fall down canyon at bridge outside Seattle

A teenager was rescued Saturday after falling some 400 feet down the side of a canyon at the High Steel Bridge, some 98 miles southeast of Seattle, the Mason County Sheriff's Office says.

The office credits its Special Operations Rescue Team as well as area firefighters for a rescue that left the teen, 19, with "only minimal injuries," addilng that "We are grateful for their swift and professional response."

The bridge, which spans the south fork of the Skokomish River, has a deck that's 375 feet above the water.

A rescuer is seen with a 19-year-old who authorities say fell some 400 feet down the side of a canyon at the High Steel Bridge outside Seattle on May 25, 2024. Mason County (Washington) Sheriff's Office