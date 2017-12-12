CBS/AP December 12, 2017, 5:24 AM

Teen charged with trying to help ISIS had big plans: Authorities

HOUSTON -- A Houston 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with illegally distributing explosive-making information and attempting to support the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on Dec. 8 following an undercover FBI operation. A statement says Damlarkaya said he intended to travel overseas and fight for ISIS and said he tried to get to Syria twice. He told agents he would commit a U.S. attack if efforts to travel overseas failed.

It also says Damlarkaya provided to alleged ISIS supporters a formula for explosive Triacetone Triperoxide and instructions how to use it in a pressure cooker device containing shrapnel.

According to the criminal complaint, Damlarkaya also gave instructions on how to build an AK-47 or AR-15 assault rifle from readily available parts to avoid detection from officials, reports CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.

According to the station, documents say he also talked about using a machete or Samurai sword and claimed to carry a knife in case he was stopped by authorities. Damlarkaya said he slept with a machete under his pillow in case his house was ever raided.

Federal investigators said he explained that it was his "dream" to be a martyr and have the biggest explosion, KHOU reports.

In November, according to court documents, Damlarkaya said, "If I buy a gun or supplies for a bomb, they (presumably law enforcement) will heat up pressure (j)ust like a few months ago when I was trying an operation but they found out."         

If convicted, he faces a possible 20-year maximum prison term. The U.S. has designated ISIS as a terrorist organization

