Ted Cruz on Beto O'Rourke voters: "they'll crawl over broken glass to show up"

Few political races have held the potential to predict America's political future than the tight race for the U.S. Senate in Texas. Early voting in the state indicates a very strong turnout on Tuesday.

60 Minutes' Jon Wertheim spoke to Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D), his opponent, about how heavy voter turnout will affect their chances. Wertheim sets the stage and interviews the candidates for a 60 Minutes report that also goes behind the scenes as they campaign, to be broadcast, Sunday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m., ET/PT on CBS.

Below is a transcript of part of the report.

TED CRUZ: We've got numbers on our side. There are lot more conservatives than there are liberals. What the O'Rourke campaign has had on their side is intensity. The liberals who are in Texas are really, really mad. They hate President Trump. That anger is dangerous. I mean, that anger is mobilizing. It means they're going to show up no matter what. As I've said, they'll crawl over broken-- broken glass to show up.

JON WERTHEIM: That's not a good thing?

TED CRUZ: Look, intensity is, is always potent. Intensity turns people out at the polls.

JON WERTHEIM: You working on the assumption that the more people that show up, the better your odds of winning?

BETO O'ROURKE: Yeah, I think the more people that show up, the better we do.

JON WERTHEIM: Why?

BETO O'ROURKE: Because the people who are fired up right now are-- are fired up to do something great for this country.