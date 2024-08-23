Team USA flagbearers for Paralympics selected. Meet the gold medal athletes who were chosen.

Purple Heart recipient from Westminster to represent Team USA at Paralympics Purple Heart recipient from Westminster to represent Team USA at Paralympics 02:51

Two former gold medalists will carry the United States flag at the Paralympics opening ceremony next week.

Steve Serio, who helped the U.S.'s wheelchair basketball team to gold medals in the last two Paralympic Games, and Nicky Nieves, who helped Team USA win its first gold in sitting volleyball in 2016, were selected. The American Olympic and Paralympic Committee made the announcement Friday.

U.S. Olympian and flagbearer Steven Serio attends the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

"I'm overwhelmed and honored," Serio said. "I never thought this would be something that I'd get to experience in my career. I want to say thank you to all the Team USA athletes."

A five-time world champion, Serio is co-captain of the 2024 basketball team team along with Trevon Jenifer.

U.S. Olympians Whitney Dosty, Kaleo Maclay, Monique Matthews, flagbearer Nicole Nieves, Sydney Satchell, Lora Webster and Alexis Shifflett pose for a photo at the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paralympics Paris 2024. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

"Being the flagbearer for Team USA means that all of my hard work was not in vain," Nieves said. "I get to represent the country that made me who I am, with the best-of-the-best U.S. athletes by my side."

The opening ceremony for the Paris Paralympics will be held across Place de la Concorde and the Champs Elyssés on Wednesday.

The flagbearers were chosen by votes from fellow American Paralympic athletes. The American contingent is made up of 225 athletes and guides.