Taylor Swift’s social media accounts go blank

Taylor Swift has disappeared from the internet -- sort of. The singer scrubbed her main photo and numerous posts from her Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr accounts and made her website go dark.

Swift's Twitter feed only shows posts from 2010 and earlier, while she has unfollowed everyone on Instagram and deleted all of her posts there. Her Facebook account only shows posts from 2015 and earlier, while her Tumblr has become completely blank ... like her song, "Blank Space."

The move has her fans going wild on social media, with many of them pointing out that it's been three years since she announced her last album, "1989." Many are speculating that she may be releasing new music soon.

Three year anniversary of the 1989 album announcement .... and now we are getting SOME MAJOR HINTS. @taylorswift13 #TS6IsComing 😱👀 https://t.co/WWf458yqbv — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) August 18, 2017

Of course Taylor Swift out here showing up the #Eclipse2017 — Leighanne (@fearlessleigh) August 18, 2017

Taylor Swift just deleted all her Instagrams, which can mean just one thing.... TSwift 2020 pic.twitter.com/qf71G8V9fn — Hunter Walk (@hunterwalk) August 18, 2017

Yo @realDonaldTrump how you gonna let Taylor Swift delete her IG posts — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 18, 2017

Other eagle-eyed fans on Twitter pointed out that DirecTV is now listing Swift as a guest on "Good Morning America" on Aug. 31, which is 13 days away. Swift's lucky number is 13.

Apparently, Taylor Swift's GMA appearance date has been changed to 31st August. #TS6IsComing 👀 pic.twitter.com/EpFzauY2Gx — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 18, 2017

Taylor Swift is making everyone wait 13 days for her GMA airing on August 31st = 13 backwards. Are you ready? 😉 #TSIsComing https://t.co/dYg9sV6IXp — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 18, 2017

Obviously, Swift has not commented on social media.