Jack Schlossberg, JFK's grandson, says "Love Story" is fiction as Daryl Hannah calls FX series "appalling"

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy Jr., criticized the new FX series "Love Story," which is about some members of the Kennedy family.

"I would just want people who do watch the show to watch it with one letter in mind and that's a capital 'F' for fiction," Schlossberg said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

The series follows the romance of JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, who died in a 1999 small plane crash with Bessette Kennedy's sister.

It has also come under fire from actress Daryl Hannah, who dated Kennedy in the 1990s.

Hannah called the scripted dialogue "appalling" and in a New York Times essay rejected her portrayal as "irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate."

She added the series' take on her is "not even remotely accurate."

The show premiered last month and Hannah said it has triggered hostile messages from viewers who believe the portrayal is factual.

She said the show fabricates moments, including one suggesting cocaine use at a party in Kennedy's apartment.

"The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue. I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties," Hannah wrote in her New York Times essay.

The show also portrays Hannah as comparing the death of Kennedy's mother to the loss of a pet.

FX and the show creators have not responded to CBS News' request for comment.

Last month, Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon spoke to "CBS Mornings" about starring in the series and the research they did to prepare for the roles.

Pigeon confirmed in the interview that they had not spoken to the Kennedy family about the series.