Taylor Swift posts video of Travis Kelce and her parents "accidentally going clubbing" after 2024 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrated his 2024 Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs by going out for a night on the town — accompanied by Swift's parents.

The night out was documented in a TikTok that Swift shared on Tuesday.

"It's a friends and family party they said," she wrote over clips of a raucous and crowded nightclub, including a shot of Kelce sticking his tongue out at the camera. "Bring your parents they said."

Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, can be seen smiling, with Scott Swift sipping at a drink, while Swift herself looks sheepishly at the camera.

"accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life"

"accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," the pop star wrote in the video's caption.

Other videos from the night showed Swift and Kelce dancing together, and Kelce loudly singing along to Swift's song "You Belong With Me" as it was played.

The party capped off an exciting night for the celebrity couple. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in a nail-biting thriller against the San Francisco 49ers. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. said an electrifying pep talk from Kelce at half time helped the team come back in the second half and win in overtime for their second consecutive Super Bowl win.

"He set the fire on everybody," Hardman said Monday on "CBS Mornings." "He flipped a few things over, but he definitely had a good speech to get everyone going and definitely got fuel to the fire, and we came out to the second half doing better than we did in the first half."

Swift raced from Tokyo, where she had recently performed four shows as part of her Eras Tour, to make the kickoff at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium. The pop star watched the game from Kelce's suite with her parents, friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, and Kelce's family, including brother Jason Kelce.

After the game ended, Swift and Kelce were seen together on the field, embracing and sharing a kiss.

Travis Kelce with a hug for his mother and kisses for Taylor Swift

Swift wasn't the only one watching: The game was the most watched program in television history, CBS Sports said Tuesday. That's partly because of a phenomenon nicknamed the "Taylor Effect," where her fans have started tuning into NFL games to catch a glimpse of the star.