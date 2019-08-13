Taylor Swift sends fan $6,000 for tuition and rent

Taylor Swift is known to be a fearless defender of her fans and she recently made one fan's wildest dreams come true. The pop star helped a Canadian "Swifty" pay off her college tuition and rent for the upcoming semester.

Ayesha Khurram received a money transfer from Taylor Nation, LLC on Monday, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. The amount: $6,386.47 – the cost of her outstanding balance at school. The message: "Ayesha, get your learn on, girl! I love you! Taylor."

Swift heard about Khurram's struggles after she posted about her student loans on Tumblr, a blogging platform Swift is famously known to use.

Khurram had written a post about her parents, who both worked minimum wage jobs and couldn't afford her college expenses for the upcoming semester. She also said her mom struggles with chronic kidney disease, making their situation even more difficult. Now, Khurram is out of the woods.

Taylor Swift donates $6,386 Canadian dollars to a fan so she is able to afford her tuition & rent. 💘 “Ayesha get your learn on girl. I love you!” pic.twitter.com/an2dbdX1qE — Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) August 13, 2019

"I posted about struggling with paying for tuition. Two hours later, I get this in my email," Khurram wrote on Instagram after receiving the surprise donation. "I have no words and I can't stop crying. I don't have words. I don't have words."

It seems Swift and Khurram's love story started before this encounter. "Taylor Swift specifically requested my presence backstage and I will never shut up about it," Khurram's Instagram bio reads.

This is not the first time Swift has helped a fan in need. In 2014, Swift spent the holiday season surprising fans with gifts. One of the biggest presents was a nearly $2,000 check to help a student pay off her loans.

The check's amount, $1,989, had an important significance to Swift, ever the fan of easter eggs. "1989" was the name of her album, which she dropped earlier that year. It is also the year she was born in.

Swift, who is dropping a new album at the end of the month, has done other things to surprise fans before. Earlier this eyar, she responded to a man's engagement party invite via email, and showed up to serenade the happy couple with their favorite song "King of My Heart."