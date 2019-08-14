News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Epstein accuser details alleged tactics to lure her: "The trap was set"
Flight attendant diagnosed with measles after NY flight has died
Photos show China troop build-up after Hong Kong airport chaos
Who is Prince Andrew, the U.K. royal linked to the Epstein case?
A$AP Rocky convicted of assault in Sweden
Husband of El Paso shooting victim invites public to her funeral
Alligator attacks woman walking her dog in South Carolina
CEOs rake in 940% more than 40 years ago, workers earn 12%
Our galaxy's black hole suddenly flashed a bright light
Jeffrey Epstein
Corrections officers may have falsified reports they checked on Epstein
2 guards placed on leave, warden reassigned after Epstein's death
Epstein once worked at firm behind massive Ponzi scheme
Who will get Epstein's hundreds of millions of dollars?
William Barr slams prison after Epstein's apparent suicide
Epstein may have taken "vast sums" from Victoria's Secret billionaire
How Epstein's alleged victims can still seek justice
"Heads must roll": Senator wants Epstein investigation
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Taylor Swift sends fan $6,000 for tuition
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue