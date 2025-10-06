Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" movie tops the box office with $33 million in U.S. ticket sales

Taylor Swift made a splash at the box office this weekend with her "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" film earning $33 million in U.S. ticket sales.

The limited-time film, which debuted Oct. 3 — the same day Swift's album "The Life of a Showgirl" — was the top movie in the U.S. this past weekend, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore. Worldwide, the movie earned $46 million, figures from the media analytics company show.

A spokesperson for AMC Theaters said the company will release final weekend ticket sales later today.

"The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" played at hundreds of theaters nationwide over the weekend to enthusiastic fans decked out in friendship bracelets and other Swift-themed attire. The movie featured the world premiere of Swift's music video, "The Fate of Ophelia," one of the 12 tracks on her new studio album, along with behind-the-scenes footage.

"For Taylor Swift to harness the power of the movie theater to build her brand, create excitement among her fans, and create a communal experience outside of her touring, outside of her live performances, is really a stroke of genius," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, told the Associated Press. "To be able to add another $33 million to the box office bottom line is much welcomed by theater owners who were looking for content for their big screens."

AMC announced the 89-minute film two weeks ago, prompting fans to flock to the chain's ticketing site for the limited theatrical run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5 in the U.S.

The release marks Swift's second partnership with AMC. After the Eras Tour, which netted a record-breaking $2.2 billion, she released an accompanying concert film, becoming the biggest of its kind to date. That movie earned between $95 million and $97 million in North America during its opening weekend.

Other companies have also sought to cash in on the hype surrounding the 35-year-old pop star's new album, with Krispy Kreme offering doughnuts in its signature colors and KitchenAid releasing a limited-edition orange mixer inspired by the record. On Oct. 3, Magnum Ice Cream gave out glitter-coated bars at a pop-up on New York City's Cornelia Street, where Swift once lived.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" became Spotify's most streamed album in a single day within 11 hours of its release.

contributed to this report.