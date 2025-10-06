Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" movie tops the box office with $33 million in U.S. ticket sales

Mary Cunningham
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch.
Aimee Picchi
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch.
Mixed response to Taylor Swift's new album
Fans praise Taylor Swift's new album as critics give it mixed reviews 02:26

Taylor Swift made a splash at the box office this weekend with her "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" film earning $33 million in U.S. ticket sales.

The limited-time film, which debuted Oct. 3 — the same day Swift's album "The Life of a Showgirl" — was the top movie in the U.S. this past weekend, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore. Worldwide, the movie earned $46 million, figures from the media analytics company show.

A spokesperson for AMC Theaters said the company will release final weekend ticket sales later today.

"The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" played at hundreds of theaters nationwide over the weekend to enthusiastic fans decked out in friendship bracelets and other Swift-themed attire. The movie featured the world premiere of Swift's music video, "The Fate of Ophelia," one of the 12 tracks on her new studio album, along with behind-the-scenes footage.

"For Taylor Swift to harness the power of the movie theater to build her brand, create excitement among her fans, and create a communal experience outside of her touring, outside of her live performances, is really a stroke of genius," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, told the Associated Press. "To be able to add another $33 million to the box office bottom line is much welcomed by theater owners who were looking for content for their big screens."

AMC announced the 89-minute film two weeks ago, prompting fans to flock to the chain's ticketing site for the limited theatrical run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5 in the U.S.

The release marks Swift's second partnership with AMC. After the Eras Tour, which netted a record-breaking $2.2 billion, she released an accompanying concert film, becoming the biggest of its kind to date. That movie earned between $95 million and $97 million in North America during its opening weekend.

Other companies have also sought to cash in on the hype surrounding the 35-year-old pop star's new album, with Krispy Kreme offering doughnuts in its signature colors and KitchenAid releasing a limited-edition orange mixer inspired by the record. On Oct. 3, Magnum Ice Cream gave out glitter-coated bars at a pop-up on New York City's Cornelia Street, where Swift once lived.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" became Spotify's most streamed album in a single day within 11 hours of its release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch.

