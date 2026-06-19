Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer, found dead in Nashville at 29

Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Thursday, the city's police department said on social media. He was 29 years old.

He was found dead by officers performing a welfare check, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Police did not say what spurred the welfare check.

An autopsy will determine his cause of death, the department said. No foul play is suspected.

Keith, whose birth name is Brytavious Chambers, worked with music superstars including Beyonce, Drake and Eminem. He had two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song: one for 2019's "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee, and the other for Drake and 21 Savage's 2024 song "Rich Flex." Keith was a producer on both songs.

Tay Keith attends the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez

Other music he produced included Drake's "Nonstop" and Eminem's "Not Alike."

Keith spent much of his life in Tennessee. He was from Memphis and attended Middle Tennessee State University, according to CBS affiliate WTVF, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 2018. Memphis mayor Paul Young posted a photo of himself and Keith on Facebook.

"Rest in peace, Tay Keith," Young wrote.