Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tastykake cupcakes recalled because they may contain metal pieces

By Kate Gibson

/ MoneyWatch

Tastykake cupcakes sold in more than a dozen states are being recalled because they may contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Sold by retailers including Target and more than 500 Walmart stores, the multi-pack treats were distributed in Delaware; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia, according to Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods, the maker of Tastykakes and one of the biggest U.S. producers of packaged bakery foods. 

Flowers Foods initiated the recall after being notified by a vendor of the possible contamination in an ingredient. No injuries have been reported. 

People should not eat the recalled cupcakes but should instead discard them or return their purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call the company at 1(866) 245-8921 during business hours. 

The following products are being recalled:

Tastykake chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00219-3 and "enjoy-by" dates of December 14, December 18 and December 21. 

68753114-tastykake-chocolate-cupcakes-1288980.jpg
Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Tastykake creme-filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00223-0 and enjoy-by dates of December 14 and December 18.

68767344-tastykake-creme-filled-chocolate-cupkakes-1488980.jpg
Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Tastykake buttercreme iced creme filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00230-8 and enjoy-by dates of December 14 and December 18.

68767374-tastykake-buttercreme-iced-chocolate-cupcakes-1488980.jpg
Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Two-count, individually sold packages with the UPC code 0-25600-00004-5 and an enjoy-by date of December 18.

68750810-68750812-tastykake-buttercreme-iced-chocolate-cupkakes-288980.jpg
Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on November 3, 2021 / 11:25 AM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.