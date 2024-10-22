Target cuts prices on more than 2,000 products, from food to cold medicine

Despite signals the U.S. economy is strong, voters are wary

Target is cutting prices on more than 2,000 products for the holiday shopping season. The move marks the continuation a recent trend among retail and fast-food chains looking to entice budget-conscious consumers with value meals and discounted items.

Minneapolis-based Target on Tuesday said it would reduce the cost of Target-owned and national brands, including food and beverages, everyday basics like cough medicine, toys and other holiday gifts.

The announcement comes after Target in May cut prices on about 5,000 of its products, bringing the total to more than 8,000 items discounted so far this year. By the end of the holiday season, the company said it will have lowered prices on more than 10,000 items during the year.

In markets across the country from Phoenix to Atlanta, most of Target's nearly 2,000 stores, its website Target.com and its app are featuring the following lower prices, according to the retailer:

LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT Car Model Set: now $95.99 (was $119.99)

Bluey Fire Truck: now $19.99 (was $24.99)

Crisco Vegetable Oil (40 fl. oz): now $4.79 (was $5.29)

Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream Creamer (32 fl. oz): now $4.99 (was $5.29)

Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set: now $39.99 (was $49.99)

Purina Tidy Cats Litter (25 lb.): now $7.79 (was $8.59)

up&up Daytime Cold and Flu Relief Softgels (24 ct.): now $5.99 (was $6.99)

Target touted its reductions just days after Aldi unveiled its lowest-price Thanksgiving spread in five years, besting an offer by its bigger rival, Walmart, by about two bucks. The discount retailers echo the messaging of fast-food chains offering $5 value meals.