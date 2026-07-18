Target recalls over 200,000 children's sandals after pearls detach, creating choking risk

Target has recalled more than 200,000 children's sandals due to a choking hazard.

The retail giant told customers who had purchased its Cat & Jack-branded raffia sandals to stop using them immediately and take them away from children, according to a recall statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Target said it received 23 reports of the sandal's pearls falling off the shoe, which has two raffia straps with gold buckles and plastic pearls. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are to contact Target for a full refund.

Target recalled more than 200,000 pairs of these children's sandals due to choking hazards. U.S. CPSC

"Consumers will be asked to return the sandals to any store or use a prepaid label to return the sandals by mail," the statement said.

The sandals were sold in stores and online from January 2026 through May 2026.

They cost about $20.

Target, which operates over 2,000 stores nationwide, launched the Cat & Jack brand in 2016. In 2020, the Minneapolis-based retailer issued recalls for children's boots, swimsuits and rompers over choking hazards.