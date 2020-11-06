Target recalls children's boots due to choking hazard

Target is recalling more than 122,000 boots for young children after receiving half a dozen reports that the product's plastic laces and toggles can break, posing a choking risk for children.

The Cat & Jack "Himani" and "Haren" toddler boots were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Google Express from September 2019 through February 2020 for about $30, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Minneapolis-based retailer, which operates 1,898 stores nationwide, said it had received five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic laces and toggles breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Children's boots with lace and toggle closure being recalled by Target. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers were urged to take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a refund. Those who purchased the boots online can contact Target to get a prepaid return label to ship the product back to Target free of charge.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Made in China and sold in sizes 5 to 12, the boots have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top that can be tightened to keep out snow. The "Himani" boots came in navy and pink and the "Jaren" boots were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multicolored polka dots, and navy with rainbows. The product's item number is printed inside the boot shaft.

See list of boots being recalled by product number and description here. Consumers can also call Target for more information at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time.