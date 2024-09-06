Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching academy opens NFL doors for diverse candidates

Genevieve Humphrey is settling in on the sidelines as the new assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Carolina Panthers, marking her first job in the NFL.

After coaching football at colleges across the country, Humphrey's journey to the NFL started after participating in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first-ever National Coaching Academy. She was one of 25 people selected from more than 1,500 applicants for the academy, designed to help coaching candidates from high schools and colleges across the country get a foot in the NFL door.

"It was the best feeling ever," Humphrey said. "It's like this dream that's been building and building for three years now, and I'm here."

At the time of her selection, Humphrey was a strength coach at Georgia Southern University. The program, led by Bucs owner Darcy Glazer Kassewitz, was designed to bring more diverse voices to NFL teams' coaching staff.

Kassewitz said the coaching academy is a project that everyone in the organization is deeply committed to, with contributions coming from all areas, including coaches, scouts, player personnel, and front office staff.

"There is everybody's fingerprints on this program," she said.

The weeklong program included masterclasses from the Buccaneers' leadership, networking opportunities, and time on the field with players and coaches, including head coach Todd Bowles, who said it is hard to break into the league because of the lack of teams.

"There are 32 pro teams. There's over 500-something college football teams. So even if you're qualified, that doesn't guarantee you a chance," said Bowles.

The NFL has long faced criticism over its lack of diversity in coaching. Despite two-thirds of players being men of color, over 80% of head coach hires in the last decade have been white. The league has made some progress—this season, there are nine minority head coaches and 15 female full-time coaches.

The Buccaneers, known for leading the way in diverse hires, are the first NFL franchise to employ two female coaches.

Humphrey said her NFL career is off to a great start-- she's noticed the respect and acceptance she's received from players since day one.

"I've seen more respect here in the weight room than anywhere else I've been," Humphrey said.

As she prepares for her first NFL season, Humphrey reflects on the impact of the coaching academy.

"I think the academy was really special. It really allowed me to understand how to like, walk into that space, knowing that I'm meant to be there," she said.