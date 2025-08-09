Trump nominates Tammy Bruce as deputy representative to the U.N.

President Trump on Saturday said he is nominating State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as the next deputy representative to the United Nations.

"Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job," the president said in a Truth Social post.

Bruce will receive the rank of ambassador, Mr. Trump said, if her nomination is confirmed by the Senate.

It's unclear who will replace Bruce's position in the State Department.

Mr. Trump has nominated Mike Waltz, his former national security adviser, to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. His confirmation has stalled since he testified in his Senate confirmation hearing last month about the administration's foreign policy and his plans for the role if he is confirmed.

The role of U.N. ambassador — the last of Mr. Trump's Cabinet to be confirmed — has been vacant since the beginning of Mr. Trump's second term.

If they are both confirmed, Bruce would serve under Waltz and assume the duties of the U.N. ambassador when he's absent.

Before she joined the Trump administration, Bruce was a Fox News contributor. She became the host of "Get Tammy Bruce" in 2019, which aired on the network's streaming service.

contributed to this report.