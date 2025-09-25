Ohio police officer indicted in shooting death of pregnant mom "recklessly escalated" response, lawsuit alleges

An Ohio police officer accused of shooting to death a pregnant Black mother two years ago was not trained or supervised properly, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday against the police chief and the township that employed him.

The estate of Ta'Kiya Young sued Blendon Township and its police chief over her August 2023 fatal shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store in the Columbus suburbs. She had been suspected of shoplifting bottles of alcohol when Officer Connor M. Grubb and another officer approached her car. Young, 21, partially lowered her window and the other officer ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

CBS affiliate WBNS-TV reported that Young could be heard asking officers on bodycam footage, "Are you going to shoot me?"

This image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, shows a bullet hole in the windshield of a car with Ta'Kiya Young inside after she was shot by a police officer outside a grocery store in Blendon Township, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, on Aug. 24. / AP

When she moved her car to the right, it rolled toward Grubb, who is accused of shooting her through the windshield. Young and the unborn daughter she was expecting as her third child were both pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to WBNS-TV, Young was at least 25 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Grubb was charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and assault last year.

Grubb has pleaded not guilty, and a hearing in his criminal case is scheduled for next week.

"Without reasonable verification or investigation, the officers recklessly escalated their response, singling out Ms. Young and treating her as a dangerous criminal despite the minor nature of the allegations," the lawsuit claims. Grubb has had other "aggressive encounters with community members" but faced no meaningful discipline, the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit makes a single claim of municipal liability and seeks damages along with an injunction to stop policies that deprived Young and her unborn child of their constitutional rights.

Young's estate also sued Grubb, supermarket chain Kroger Company and one of the store's employees last month. That earlier lawsuit, filed in Franklin County, makes claims of wrongful death and negligence.

The lawsuit alleges that Grubb had multiple complaints and misconduct filed against him dating back to June 2023, WBNS-TV reported. The complaints include physical intimidation, improper arrest, failed court appearances, policy violations and harassment, according to the lawsuit.

Phone messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for civil and criminal lawyers for Grubb, as well as Police Chief John C. Belford and for a lawyer for Blendon Township. An email message was left for a Kroger spokesperson.

Mark Collins, a lawyer for Grubb, told reporters after Grubb's arraignment last year that the video showed Young's shooting was justified.

"The reason he just discharged his weapon is because he felt the threat of serious physical injury from being hit by the car or potential death," Collins said.