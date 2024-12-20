Swedish hip-hop star reportedly gunned down in parking garage in shooting captured on camera

Swedish police said Friday a man had been shot dead in a parking garage in the city of Norrkoping, with media identifying the victim as the rapper Gaboro, who reportedly had links to criminal gangs.

A video purporting to show the killing quickly spread on social networks. In the video, seemingly filmed with a camera worn by the shooter, a person carrying a handgun can be seen firing multiple shots in a car garage.

Police said they were aware of the video and that it was part of their investigation.

They said a man in his 20s, who had been found injured at the scene on Thursday morning, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said in a statement that they were seeking information about a silver station wagon that may be connected to the case.

A police car stands near a parking garage where rapper Gaboro was shot dead on Thursday evening, in central Norrkoping, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2024. Anders Wiklund/TT via Reuters

"The police are still working very intensively on the case, which is classified as murder," the statement said.

Multiple media outlets reported that the man was the rapper Gaboro, whose songs have been streamed millions of times on Swedish music streaming giant Spotify.

Sweden has seen a rise in gang shootings and bombings linked to score-settling between rival groups, with police struggling to control the illicit drug market.

Several high-profile artists have previously been victims of the violence.

In June, 26-year-old rapper C.Gambino — whose real name is Karar Ramadan and is not to be confused with American rapper Childish Gambino — was killed in a shooting. He had been named the country's hip-hop artist of the year the month before.

Another award-winning Swedish rapper, Einar, was shot and killed in Stockholm in a gang conflict in October 2021.

Nevertheless, police told Reuters this week that they were making headway in their effort to curb. deadly gang violence, resulting in fewer shootings and shooting deaths.

"This is the first time we have seen the trend pointing clearly downwards over an extended period of time," Police National Operations Department head Johan Olsson told Reuters.

Last year, 53 people died in 363 shootings, which often took place in public and sometimes claimed the lives of innocent victims and passers-by.