"Suspicious death" in Tampa area where serial killer fears sparked

TAMPA, Fla. – Police here are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the Seminole Heights neighborhood – the same one where three murders were committed last month within days of each other, giving rise to fears of a possible serial killer on the loose, reports CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV.

The latest victim was found before 5 a.m., the station says.

Investigators are calling it a "suspicious death," according to a news release from Tampa police.

Police haven't yet identified the victim, who is a male, Tampa police spokesperson Steve Hegarty told WTSP. The first responding sergeant got to the scene in "about a minute," he added.

Police say it's too early to know if the shooting is connected to the October slayings in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, but they're treating it as if it is, for now at least.

On Tuesday morning, Tampa police were asking residents in the neighborhood to stay in their homes and keep their children home from school until an "all clear" is given, WTSP said.

"We want to talk with as many people as we can; we don't think whoever did this has gone very far at this point," Hegarty said.

Three people were fatally shot in Seminole Heights during a 10-day period last month. All were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night, apparently randomly. None were robbed.

Police have been boosting patrols in the area.

They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect taken after two of the shootings.