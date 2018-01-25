Suspected gunman in shooting of troopers serving cold case warrant found dead

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Michigan state troopers were wounded and a suspect is dead after an incident that began when the officers served a warrant in a cold case on Wednesday morning, reports CBS affiliate WWJ.

According to Michigan State Police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, Det. Sgt. Aaron Steensma of the Marshall Post was being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest and was in serious but stable condition on Wednesday afternoon.

Steensma and Trooper Daniel Thayer were serving a warrant in a cold case investigation at the home when they encountered the gunman, said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw.

"When they announced their presence at the front door, an individual inside the house leveled a shot-gun or a long gun at the officers and began opening fire," Shaw told WWJ.

The troopers attempted to take cover, but Steensma was shot in the chest. Police said that Thayer sustained only a graze wound to the hand while a second bullet was stopped by his ballistic vest.

A short time later, Shaw said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was found dead in a nearby field, possibly of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation is ongoing.

Police have not disclosed information on the cold case the troopers were investigating.