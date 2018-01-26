Suspect in Colorado deputy's death appears in court

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A judge in Colorado told prosecutors they have until Wednesday to decide whether to file charges against a 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a deputy.

Adams County's Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said during a brief hearing Friday that he had to "set aside personal emotions" and do his job in the case.

District Attorney Dave Young would not comment on whether his office will seek the death penalty against suspect Dreion Martise Dearing. Young said it's too early in the investigation to discuss potential penalties.

The sheriff's office says police are not searching for anyone else associated with Wednesday night's shooting of Deputy Heath Gumm. After Dearing was arrested, authorities initially said they were searching for two other people who were nearby when Gumm was shot. But the Adams County Sheriff's Office said Friday those two people have been interviewed and are not in custody.

Authorities did not release further details about the interviews.

Dearing entered the courtroom with his hands cuffed in front of his body and a chain wrapped around his waist. His attorney declined comment.

Court records show Dearing is being held in the county jail.