Manhunt after deputy shot dead north of Denver

Last Updated Jan 25, 2018 4:37 AM EST
Authorities have taken a suspect into custody and are looking for two others after a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver.
A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an "assault in progress" Wednesday night and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. She says that suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing. He was taken into custody a short time later.
Investigators set a large perimeter in their search for two other suspects, who were described as potentially armed and dangerous.
The Colorado Police Officers Foundation set up a fundraising account for the fallen Adams County Sheriff's deputy, CBS Denver reports. They identify him as 32-year-old Heath Gumm. They say he is survived by his wife and family.
The sheriff's office initially tweeted Wednesday night that an officer was "down":
A short time later, the sheriff's office tweeted that there was a "large dangerous scene with active searches in progress."
Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles north of downtown Denver.
CBS Denver reports hundreds of law enforcement officers lined up in a procession for the fallen deputy outside the hospital where he was treated.
The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.