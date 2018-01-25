Manhunt after deputy shot dead north of Denver

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody and are looking for two others after a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver.

A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an "assault in progress" Wednesday night and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. She says that suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Investigators set a large perimeter in their search for two other suspects, who were described as potentially armed and dangerous.

The Colorado Police Officers Foundation set up a fundraising account for the fallen Adams County Sheriff's deputy, CBS Denver reports. They identify him as 32-year-old Heath Gumm. They say he is survived by his wife and family.

The sheriff's office initially tweeted Wednesday night that an officer was "down":

Officer down, please avoid the area of 88th and Dawson Street. Large perimeter with suspect still at large. Those of you in that area, please seek shelter away from the doors and windows. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

A short time later, the sheriff's office tweeted that there was a "large dangerous scene with active searches in progress."

Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles north of downtown Denver.

CBS Denver reports hundreds of law enforcement officers lined up in a procession for the fallen deputy outside the hospital where he was treated.

The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.