Suspect in attempted officer slaying escapes Colo. medical facility

DENVER -- A Denver inmate being held on charges of attempted murder of a police officer escaped during a transport to a medical facility Monday morning, officials say.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez escaped from Denver Sheriff's Department deputies just after daybreak on Monday from the Denver Health Medical Center, where he was being transported for an appointment secure ward, according to Denver Police and the sheriff's office. He escaped on foot, climbed over a fence and ran from the facility's loading dock area into a residential neighborhood, police say.

He was reportedly wearing leg irons and wasn't in handcuffs and had on a dark green uniform with the letters "CCMF" on it. Denver sheriff's officials say they are reviewing surveillance video and investigating how the escape happened.

Venzor-Gonzalez had been accused in Adams County in August of abducting his ex-girlfriend and their infant son at gunpoint. Venzor-Gonzalez dropped the woman and child off in Denver the next day, where they were found unharmed.

He was till on the run on the outstanding Adams County kidnapping warrant in November when Denver police officers attempted to pull him over and he engaged them in a chase and shootout before he was taken into custody, according to court documents. He was booked briefly on kidnapping charges in Adams County, a sheriff's spokesman there said, but was being held in Denver on charges of attempted murder and assault of a police officer when he escaped.

Police canvassed the immediate area but still haven't found Venzor-Gonzalez.

Officials say Venzor should be considered "extremely dangerous" and possibly armed. Anyone who sees Venzor should not approach him but call Denver police or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.