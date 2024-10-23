Police identify suspect arrested in 3 attacks on DNC offices in Arizona

Washington — Police have identified a suspect arrested in connection with three shootings targeting a Democratic National Committee office in Tempe, Arizona, since September.

Jeffrey Michael Kelly, 60, was also arrested for allegedly hanging suspicious bags of white power from political signs lined with razor blades in the nearby village of Ahwatukee, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police announced the arrest Tuesday. Kelly is charged with several felonies, including committing an act of terrorism, unlawful discharge of a firearm and shooting at a non-residential structure. He is also charged with criminal damage, a misdemeanor.

After the first two shooting incidents in September, police said there were gunshots through the office's front windows. The first incident on Sept. 16, police said, appeared to be from a BB gun or pellet gun. The second incident occurred Sept. 23.

"No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby," Sgt. Ryan Cook, the police department's public information officer, said in a Sept. 24 statement.

The third incident occurred on Oct. 6, according to azfamily.com.

The office was shared with staff from Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.