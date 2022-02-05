Suspect arrested after San Francisco 49ers fan assaulted outside of L.A. stadium

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fight that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically induced coma, CBS Los Angeles reports. The attack happened in a parking lot at SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams, just before Sunday's NFC championship game between the two California teams.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, was charged with felony assault by means to produce great bodily injury. Police said Friday that video footage of the incident shows 40-year-old Daniel Luna standing in the parking lot with fellow 49ers fans before the game. He shoves a man wearing a Rams jersey, later identified as Cifuentes, from behind. Cifuentes then shoves and punches Luna once near the mouth, sending him to the ground.

In the video, police said it appears some people tried to help Luna, who had gone to the game by himself after the people he planned on going with canceled, CBS Los Angeles reports. Cifuentes seems to speak with some people in a vehicle and then leaves the scene.

According to police, a security guard later found Luna in the parking lot and called paramedics, who transported him to the hospital. Luna, who owns a restaurant in Oakland, is still in the hospital. He is in stable condition but remains in a medically induced coma, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Authorities tracked down the car seen in the surveillance video. Its owner was not a suspect, but investigators left their contact information with the owner.

Cifuentes later called police and agreed to go to the Inglewood police headquarters. After interviewing him, police placed him under arrest, CBS Los Angeles reports.

SoFi Stadium officials issued a statement saying, "We are aware and saddened by the incident. Our thoughts are with Mr. Luna's friends and family during this difficult time. We are working with law enforcement officials in their investigation."

In a statement to CBS San Francisco following the attack, the 49ers said, "What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all acts of violence. We know local authorities are conducting a full investigation, and we're here to support them however we can. Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Luna, his family, friends, and the medical team providing him care."

Cifuentes was released on a $30,000 bail Friday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports. Dates for his arraignment have not been announced, but if convicted, he could face up to 4 years in state prison and up to $10,000 in fines.