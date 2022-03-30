Susan Collins to support Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, providing key Republican vote

Washington — Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, she announced Wednesday, providing a crucial vote that ensures President Biden's historic nominee will be confirmed with bipartisan backing.

Collins' decision to support Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court comes after the two met privately for a second time Tuesday. The Maine senator said the two had a "good" meeting and told reporters Jackson clarified some outstanding issues.

Collins and Jackson met for the first time at the beginning of March for more than 90 minutes. The New York Times first reported Collins would vote to confirm Jackson, who will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if confirmed.

"After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court," Collins said in a statement. "I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position. "

The White House has been hoping Jackson's nomination would clear the Senate with bipartisan backing, and Collins' support ensures this will happen. Two other GOP senators who are seen as possibly voting to confirm Jackson, Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have not yet said whether they intend to support the confirmation.

Romney met with Jackson on Tuesday and said he will likely reveal his decision when the Senate holds its final vote. Murkowski, one of three Republicans who backed Jackson's nomination to the federal appeals court in Washington, had a one-on-one meeting with the judge earlier this month.