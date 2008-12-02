Survivors Tell Of Mumbai Attack Horrors

: Mr. And Mrs. Taylor, let me start with you, Mr. Taylor. I know that the siege began on what was to be your last day visiting India. You were in your hotel room waiting for your car to take you to the airport. How did things unravel?

McKinney Taylor: Well, it was about 9:30, and the firing started about that time and so we missed our car, which was going to leave about 11:00. So, we called the operator when we heard the firing and wanted to know what was going on, they said the hotel had been attacked by terrorists and to lock our door and stay in the room. So that's what we did.

Couric: In fact, you spent 44 hours, nearly two full days, trapped in your hotel room. Were you terrified? You must have been. And what kinds of things were you hearing outside your hotel room door?

Jan Taylor: The noises were really scary. There would from time to time be just a huge "boom" like a bomb. I guess it was grenades, really. So that was the most frightening part. And then it would be quiet for long period.

Couric: I understand that one of the bullets actually pierced your hotel room door?

McKinney Taylor: Yes. Every time there was an explosion out in the hall, I'd open the door just a little bit. And about the fourth time I opened it, I start startled some person out in the hall, slammed the door real fast and locked it and about that time he fired at the door, and it missed me by about six inches.

Couric: I understand you have a souvenir from that experience, in fact, because the bullet pierced your "do not disturb" sign?

McKinney Taylor: Yes, it did.

Couric: Can you show it to me?

McKinney Taylor: Sure. Here's the "do not disturb" sign and here's the bullet that we found in the drawer of the dresser next to the doo but after it was all over … the police took us to the police station and the American consul picked us up. And when I got to the consul and saw the American flag, had to salute it, I was really glad to see that flag.

Couric: Well, Mac Taylor and Jan Taylor, thank you so much for talking with us. We're so happy you're home safe and sound.