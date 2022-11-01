Supreme Court temporarily blocks House Democrats from getting Trump tax records

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from getting former President Donald Trump's tax records.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in a brief order, issued an interim stay of a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit pending further action from either him or the full court. He also ordered the Ways and Means Committee to respond to Trump's emergency request for the Supreme Court to intervene in the long-running dispute over his tax records by Nov. 10.

Roberts oversees emergency matters arising from the D.C. Circuit.

Trump on Monday turned to the high court after the federal appeals court in Washington last week refused his request for the full court to reconsider a decision by a three-judge panel finding that the Ways and Means Committee could obtain several years of his tax returns.