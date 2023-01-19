Supreme Court "unable to identify" person who leaked abortion decision overturning Roe

Washington — The Supreme Court said Thursday that the team investigating the unprecedented May leak of the draft Supreme Court decision in its blockbuster abortion case has been "unable to identify a person responsible" for the unauthorized disclosure.

A two-page statement of the court said the team led by Marshal of the Supreme Court Gail Curley performed forensic analysis and conducted follow-up interviews of certain court employees.

"But the team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence," the court said.

The investigation was prompted by the unprecedented May publication in Politico of a draft majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, which indicated the high court would overturn Roe v. Wade. In June, the court issued its formal opinion in the case, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

