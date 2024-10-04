Supreme Court takes up gun makers' bid to end lawsuit from Mexican government over cartel violence

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider a bid by U.S. gun makers to end a lawsuit from the Mexican government seeking to hold them liable for violence committed by drug cartels.

The dispute will be argued in the court's next term, which kicks off Monday. It is one of 15 new cases the justices added to the docket and will likely be decided by the end of June 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.