Supreme Court takes up gun makers' bid to end lawsuit from Mexican government over cartel violence

By Melissa Quinn

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider a bid by U.S. gun makers to end a lawsuit from the Mexican government seeking to hold them liable for violence committed by drug cartels.

The dispute will be argued in the court's next term, which kicks off Monday. It is one of 15 new cases the justices added to the docket and will likely be decided by the end of June 2025.

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

