Supreme Court takes up dispute over Colorado law banning conversion therapy for young people

By Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a challenge to state and local laws that ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

The dispute before the court arose out of a Colorado law that prohibits licensed mental health professionals from engaging in conversion therapy on children who may be questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity. More than 20 states have similar laws on the books. The case will be heard in the Supreme Court's next term, which begins in October.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

