Growing LGBTQ+ representation on U.S. ballot boxes, report finds As President Trump targets transgender rights, the U.S. is seeing more LGBTQ+ representation at the ballot box. The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund tracked over a thousand candidates who ran for local, state or federal office in 2024, which was slightly up from 2020. President and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Evan Low tells "America Decides" that "we refuse to stay on the sidelines."