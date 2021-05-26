Rare "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse captured in stunning photos from around the world
By Sophie Lewis
/ CBS News
Skywatchers around the world were treated to the most spectacular full moon of the year in the early morning hours on Wednesday. May 26 marked not just a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, or so-called "blood moon."
According to NASA, a blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun. Earth's atmosphere filters the sunlight, scattering blue light but allowing red light to pass through.
Wednesday also marked the year's best supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the moon appears larger than usual in the night sky because it is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as the perigee.
May's full moon is additionally known as the "Flower Moon," named for the abundance of flowers associated with spring in the Northern Hemisphere.
Astrophotographers around the globe captured breathtaking images of the event, which was clearly visible in Asia and Australia, as well as much of the U.S. and South America.